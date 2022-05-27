SUV crashes into front entrance of Longwood home, firefighters say
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Authorities in Seminole County said an SUV crashed into the front of a home in Longwood on Friday.
Seminole County firefighters worked with Longwood firefighters to pull the driver of that SUV out of the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with some minor injuries. Crews then added wooden pillars to help prevent the front porch of the home from collapsing. No one inside the house was hurt, investigators said.
