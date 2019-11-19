Suspects sought after carjacking man at gunpoint at Orange County gas station, police say

Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint at an Orange County gas station.

The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Marathon gas station on Magnolia Homes Road. The victim told deputies while he was pumping gas, three men in a silver SUV pulled up and pointed their guns at him. The victim says two of the men forced their way into his 2013 gray Toyota Corolla and sped off.

The third suspect also got away in the original SUV. Fortunately, the victim and no one else was hurt.

Deputies have interviewed potential witnesses and searched for surveillance video.The three armed carjackers are described as black males, 25-30-years-old, around 5’6” and between 150-170 pounds. Right now they are working to track down those suspects with that stolen vehicle.

If you have any information you can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.