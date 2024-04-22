Suspected drunk driver plows into outside tables at Florida restaurant killing 1, injuring 4

One person was killed, and four others were injured when troopers say a man accused of driving drunk drove into a group of people sitting at outside tables at The BBQ Place in Matlacha.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Cody Curtis, 24, of Cape Coral, was driving a 1992 Nissan eastbound on Pine Island Road shortly after 5:45 p.m. on April 13 when he veered off the road, crashed into the people at the tables, a parked motorcycle and a traveling pickup truck.

Troopers say an 80-year-old woman who was at the restaurant died at the scene. Three other restaurant patrons were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and one of the diners was hospitalized with minor injuries.

READ: WATCH: 2 teens arrested after leading Hillsborough deputies on multi-county pursuit in stolen vehicle

According to FHP, Curtis’s blood alcohol concentration was .137%.

Cody Curtis mugshot courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested on April 22 and charged with DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage, and DUI injury.

The crash is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter