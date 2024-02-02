Suspected burglar who broke into victim’s home as she slept arrested, sheriff says

The suspect in an overnight burglary of a Deltona home that was occupied by its owner as she slept has been arrested.

Dominic T. Adams, 18, is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling in a case captured on surveillance camera at a home on Sylvia Drive, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Adams went house by house, breaking into cars and homes along Sylvia Drive, Armadillo Drive, and Applegate Terrace.

Dominic T. Adams

One woman reported she was sleeping in bed when she woke up and discovered someone had broken into her house, stolen cash, and ransacked her car, deputies say. According to investigators, a handgun, $400 in cash, and AirPods were reported stolen.

Wearing a hood, mask, and gloves, the suspect was caught on camera as he broke into a home.

"Whenever, in law enforcement, you get an occupied dwelling burglary at nighttime, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," said Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood after reviewing the video.

Adams is also charged with four counts of burglary of a vehicle, two counts of armed burglary of a vehicle, and 1 count of grand theft firearm.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. Adams was arrested today and transported to the Branch Jail with a total bond of $65K.