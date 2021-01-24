Suspect wanted after 3 are shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were shot during a domestic incident in Orange County, deputies said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to a shooting on Ridge Pointe Brive on Sunday morning. They found three victims, all females and two of which were juveniles, with gunshot wounds.
They said that this incident is domestic and the suspect has still not been found.
