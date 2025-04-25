Suspect opens fire on Orange County home with 1-year-old inside; deputies initiate search
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that drove by and opened fire on a neighborhood home with a 1-year-old inside.
Drive-by shooting in Orlando neighborhood
What we know:
Deputies say the incident took place on the night of Tuesday, April 22.
The suspect opened fire on a home along North Hastings Street, officials said. The home had a 1-year-old child inside it at the time.
Detectives said they found 15 different 9mm shell casings scattered across the roadway, sidewalk and grass near the home.
Can you help find the suspect?
What you can do:
A camera outside the home captured the moment the car drove by and opened fire.
Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle seen in the above video.
Those with information about the suspect, vehicle or motives are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on April 25, 2025.