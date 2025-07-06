Suspect killed by law enforcement after stabbing attack in Daytona Beach, officials say

article

Volusia Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing call at a Daytona Beach residence on Saturday night that ended in a deadly confrontation when law enforcement officers fatally shot a knife-wielding suspect who charged at them during a search for additional victims.

According to officials, deputies arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. at a home located at 1402 Derbyshire Road. Upon arrival, deputies found two individuals, identified as a 16-year-old male and a 39-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

As officers secured the scene, they received information that the suspect was still inside the residence and that another possible victim may also be in the house.

Reports suggest deputies and officers from Daytona Beach Police Department, Ormond Beach Police Department, and Holly Hill Police Department formed a team to enter the home and search for any additional victims.

According to officials, as deputies moved through the house, the suspect suddenly burst from a bedroom door, screaming and charging toward officers with a large knife raised above his head. Law enforcement opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Volusia Sheriff's Office confirmed that none of the responding deputies or officers were injured during the incident.

The two stabbing victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting. As is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies involved have been placed on temporary administrative leave.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is expected to provide an official briefing on the incident on Monday, July 7.

