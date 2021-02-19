Suspect in deadly Pinellas deputy crash had blood alcohol level nearly three times legal limit

article

The blood-alcohol level of the suspect accused of killing a Pinellas County deputy in Wednesday’s crash was almost three times the legal limit in Florida, officials said.

On Friday, investigators confirmed that 33-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel’s BAC sample result was 0.230. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Detectives said Holzaepfel was the suspect behind the wheel of a pickup truck that crashed and pinned Deputy Michael Magli, who is the first deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to be killed in the line of duty.

Officials said Magli was trying to deploy stop sticks for Holzaepfel, who was fleeing from officers, when he was struck by the vehicle.

Court records from the Manatee County Clerk of Court show that Holzaepfel was previously arrested for DUI back in 2014. His BAC samples following the arrest were 0.248 and 0.252.

Advertisement

In Holzaepfel's affidavit, the arresting Manatee County deputy wrote, "The defendant's main concern was whether the U.S. Coast Guard would still accept him."

PREVIOUS: Memorial fund for fallen Pinellas County deputy opens for public donations

Also on Friday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a memorial fund has opened at SunTrust Banks in honor of Deputy Magli. They said funeral arrangements are still being discussed.