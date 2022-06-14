Sheriff: Hernando County suspect shot dog, 'innocent' bystander outside Publix

article

Hernando County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place behind a Publix, where one person and a dog were injured. They said one person is in custody.

The investigation is taking place at 160 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill. In a video update by Sheriff Al Nienhuis, he said the suspected shooter was possibly involved in an incident in Pasco County.

Then, the suspect, who has not been publicly identified by deputies, arrived outside the Publix in Spring Hill and made contact with an individual he knows.

"There was a confrontation and the suspected shooter was asking for money or items of value," said Sheriff Nienhuis. "In the course of that altercation, a totally innocent, unrelated bystander was nearby in a vehicle and that person's dog barked, which caught the attention of our suspected shooter."

That's when the suspect walked over to the vehicle, the sheriff said, "and in the course of that altercation ended up shooting the dog and the person in that vehicle."

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian center. As of the sheriff's update, the conditions were not known yet.

Deputies said the suspect did leave the scene – but only for a few seconds.

"The shooter did return to after driving through some hedges and acting very erratically in the area of the Publix," Sheriff Nienhuis described. "Deputies were able to engage the suspect."

The suspect was taken into custody. The Pasco County incident is still being investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.