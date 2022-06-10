Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after 2 women dead, man injured in Titusville shooting, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:47PM
Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police have a suspect in custody who they said killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning. 

According to investigators, this happened around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue. Two women were found dead and a man has life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Detectives believe this was not a random attack and that the suspect is known to the victims. They say the area where the shooting happened appears to be a homeless camp.

This is an active investigation. More details are expected to be released at a later time. Check back for updates. 