Suspect in alleged machete attack at Orlando business identified

Police have identified a man who they say entered an Orlando business angry and armed with a machete, attacking two employees before being shot by one of them.

Police said the shooting happened on Tuesday morning at an Orlando business on Old Winter Garden Road. A man, now identified as 31-year-old Oraine Mitchell Grant, entered the business angry and with a machete.

They said that Grant argued with two employees of the business before allegedly attacking them with a machete. One of the victims then discharged a firearm at Grant. He fled and was arrested later by officers. Both victims suffered lacerations but are in stable condition.

Grant is said to be charged with attempted felony homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a battery therein, and resisting an officer without violence.

He's being treated at the hospital for his gunshot wound and has not been booked yet.

