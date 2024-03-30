Man just released from prison involved in shooting in St. Pete

A man recently released from prison was involved in an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Saturday evening.

Police officers responded to the Shady Side Food Market on 15th Avenue South around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses reported 28-year-old Germaine Small was firing at people outside with a 9 mm Glock handgun with a 50-round drum for a magazine, a gun that is legal to possess in the state of Florida except for felons, like Small.

According to police, a short time later he was spotted firing into a home in the 1600 block of 42nd Avenue South, where a blind elderly man lives. No one was injured.

Investigators said he then headed to 17th Avenue South. Witnesses reported Small carried the Glock with a towel wrapped around the drum. A St. Pete Police officer spotted him and he ran off into a nearby lot on 40th St S. Small reportedly fired two rounds at the officer. The officer returned fire and struck Small in the cheek. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Small was released from prison on March 2 after serving a nine year sentence for armed robbery.