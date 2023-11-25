Deputies discover dismembered body, suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound: CCSO

article

A 75-year-old man was found sitting in his living room, unresponsive, but alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thanksgiving, according to officials.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, they began conducting a homicide investigation after receiving information that a murder had potentially taken place. Citrus County deputies said they arrived to a home near the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive in Inverness on Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Dead man in trunk, suspect with gunshot wound found at Inverness home: Deputies

Officials said they knocked on the front door and announced themselves, but there was no answer. According to deputies, they were concerned about the suspect and the victim's safety, so they began checking the home's perimeter.

In the backyard, authorities said they saw a large butcher-style knife on the ground, blood, and drag marks. Deputies said at that point they believed a crime had been committed.

According to officials, they tried to make more attempts to contact the suspect before going inside the house. 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Senior, was found in the living room with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to CCSO.

READ: Armed suspect shot by Citrus County deputies after chase, crashing into power pole in Ocala: Investigators

Dimick received emergency medical treatment from Citrus County Fire Rescue before being transported to the hospital by helicopter. Dimick died at the hospital, according to deputies.

Investigators said they also made the gruesome discovery of the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks, who was found in the trunk of his own vehicle.

"The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement."It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime - However, thanks to the caller's courage and our team's quick response, Mr. Banks' family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick."