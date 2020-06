Suspect caught on body camera rushing at deputies

A suspect was caught on body camera video charging at Sumter County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies said Miguel Espinoza Navarro, 41, is accused of shooting at cars on Interstate 75 and leading deputies on a chase. During a pursuit, Navarro rear-ended one vehicle before crashing near mile marker 317 on I-75.

After getting shot by a Taser, Navarro got up and started fighting, responding deputies said. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Navarro was booked into the Sumter County Jail on multiple charges. No one was hurt.