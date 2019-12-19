Suspect accused of taping up 2 young girls, touching 1 inappropriately  

article

A Florida man is accused of using tape to restrain two young girls and sexually abusing one of them.

Gabriel Vertiz, 39, was arrested Thursday and charged with false imprisonment of a child under 13 with lewd and lascivious assault; lewd/lascivious molestation; and false imprisonment of a child under 13. Vertiz was taken into custody at a construction site in Hillsborough County where he was working.

He is accused of abusing two juvenile females, both of whom are known to him and familiar with him. In one case, he is accused of sexually abusing the juvenile by binding her with tape and touching her inappropriately on more than one occasion. In the second case, he is accused of using tape to bind her, but not touching her in a sexual manner.

Detectives and a child protection team have conducted interviews with the victims and family members. Detectives executed a search warrant at Vertiz’s home and gathered physical evidence for further investigation. Vertiz was transported Thursday to the Hillsborough County Jail where he remains held with no bail allowed.