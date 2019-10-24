Suspect accused of breaking into unmarked patrol car, stealing another car in Maitland arrested

article

A manhunt for a suspected car burglar accused of breaking into an unmarked patrol car overnight and stealing another car ended Thursday morning.

The suspect was arrested outside of the RDV Sportsplex.

Officers and deputies swarmed the area Keller Road and Maitland Summit Boulevard in Maitland early Thursday after they say several cars, including an unmarked patrol car, were broken into.

Multiple car break-ins were reported at the Dwell Apartments on Maitland Summit Blvd. Police say the suspect stole a black Dodge Charger from someone in a parking garage, then crashed the car and fled on foot.

"@MaitlandPolice and other assisting agencies are working an active scene around Keller Road and Maitland Summit Boulevard. Please avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared," the department wrote on Twitter.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Fox 35 reporter Amanda McKenzie tweeted that the suspect was being placed into the back of a patrol car.

"#BREAKING: Car burglar arrested @MaitlandPolice. Suspect is now being taken away for processing. #Fox35," McKenzie tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.