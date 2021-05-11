Surveillance videos show suspect car in homicide of Florida woman

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for whoever shot and killed 36-year-old Roxana Sanchez in a carjacking attempt over the weekend.

They said that Sanchez was arriving home after a night of shopping and a late dinner with a friend. She was then killed during an attempted carjacking.

Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office asks that people who live near Lecon Branch Court to check any home surveillance that they may have.

In addition, they released two surveillance videos of the suspect vehicle.

In the first video, they described the vehicle as a light-colored sedan, either white or silver.

The second video showed the suspect vehicle from a different angle.

Law enforcement asks that you call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

