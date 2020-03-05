Surveillance video released of suspect wanted for kidnapping of 5-year-old girl, car theft in Orlando

Police say that new surveillance video shows the moment that a man steals a vehicle, kidnapping a child inside of it, outside of an Orlando restaurant.

They said that the incident occurred late on Wednesday. A man said his fiancée was inside Gabriel’s Sub Shop on Edgewater Drive ordering food while he waited inside the car with his daughter. After a few minutes, he went inside the restaurant to check on his fiancée, leaving his daughter asleep in the unlocked vehicle. Within seconds, a suspect entered the victim's vehicle and fled the parking lot. The car has since been located with the child inside and unharmed.

"It was scary, I couldn’t do anything it was the worse part." Restaurant owner Kyle Gabriel says the couple had a take out order, as they waited he saw it all happen.

"She kind of screamed and said that’s my car and my baby’s in the back. Both ran out. It was very, very scary."

Orlando Police officers are still searching for the suspect who they said took the car and kidnapped the child.

They released two surveillance videos of the suspect onto Twitter. It shows the man standing outside of the restaurant and then entering the unlocked vehicle.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has a black flat top hair cut and is approximately 17 years of age. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with a hoodie and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the search for the kidnapping suspect and more.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.