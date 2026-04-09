Tourists charged after hauling dead alligator strapped on roof of car

The Brief Two tourists face felony charges after deputies say they strapped a dead alligator to their vehicle and drove across Central Florida. Authorities said the men claimed they found the animal as roadkill and planned to have it taxidermied. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Melbourne, where the men admitted they knew taking the alligator was illegal.



Two tourists are facing felony charges after deputies say they strapped a dead alligator to the roof of their vehicle and drove across Central Florida.

According to authorities, Anthony Buhl, 56, of New York, and March Chadwick, 57, of Tennessee, told deputies they picked up the animal after finding it as roadkill because they intended to have it taxidermied.

Witnesses reported seeing the pair transporting the alligator through Celebration and St. Cloud. Deputies later located and stopped the vehicle in Melbourne.

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Investigators said the men admitted they knew it was illegal to take possession of an alligator. They told deputies they attempted to conceal the animal by covering it with a sheet.

That effort did not prevent their arrest. Both men were taken into custody on felony charges and have since bonded out of jail.