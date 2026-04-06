Artemis II: Moon crater named after Reid Wiseman's late wife, Carroll

The Brief The Artemis II named two craters on the moon's surface "Integrity" and "Carroll." "Integrity" is what the Artemis II crew named the Orion spacecraft. "The name Integrity embodies the foundation of trust, respect, candor, and humility across the crew and the many engineers, technicians, scientists, planners, and dreamers required for mission success," NASA said in a September 2025 blog post. Carroll is named after Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman's late wife, Carroll," who died from cancer in 2020.



Moments after the Artemis II crew surpassed the Apollo 13 mission milestone – traveling farther from Earth in space than any humans in his – there was a touching moment in the Orion spacecraft.

The Artemis II astronauts – NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen – were able to propose names for two craters on the lunar surface, cementing their place in history yet again.

The crew decided on two names:"Integrity" and "Caroll."

Integrity is what the Artemis II crew named the Orion spacecraft, an ode to all the people, technicians and experts who've helped with the Artemis II mission, and to the world who have tuned in to the mission updates.

Carroll is named after Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman's wife, Caroll Wiseman, who died from cancer in 2020.

It was an emotional moment broadcast live across NASA's channels. It ended with a massive hug from all four crew members.

Video: Here's the moment crater named after Reid Wiseman's late wife

How are the craters named?

According to NASA, the crater name proposed will be submitted to the International Astronomical Union, which governs the naming of bodies and their surface features.

It wasn't immediately clear how quickly that happens.

Timeline: Artemis II lunar flyby

Monday, April 6

12:41 a.m.: Orion enters lunar sphere of influence at 41,072 miles from the Moon.

1:30 p.m.: The science officer in mission control will brief the crew on their science goals for the upcoming flyby.

1:56 p.m.: The Artemis II crew is expected surpass the record previously set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970 for the farthest humans have ever traveled from Earth.

2:45 p.m.: Lunar observations begin.

6:44 p.m.: Mission control expects to temporarily lose communication with the crew as the Orion spacecraft passes behind the Moon.

6:45 p.m.: During "Earthset," Earth will glide behind the Moon from Orion’s perspective.

7:02 p.m.: Orion reaches its closest approach to the Moon at 4,070 miles above the surface.

7:07 p.m.: Crew reach their maximum distance from Earth during the mission.

7:25 p.m.: "Earthrise" marks Earth coming back into view on the opposite edge of the Moon.

7:25 p.m.: NASA’s Mission Control Center should re -acquire communication with the astronauts.

8:35-9:32 p.m.: During a solar eclipse, the Sun will pass behind the Moon from the crew’s perspective.

9:20 p.m.: Lunar observations conclude.

Tuesday, April 7

1:25 p.m.: Orion exits the lunar sphere of influence at 41,072 miles from the Moon.

How close will Artemis II get to the moon?

According to NASA, Artemis II's Orion spacecraft will come within 4,070 miles from the moon's surface. Artemis II's astronauts are the first ever to see the far side of the moon with human eyes, and the first to travel behind the moon.

They will also witness a solar eclipse as the Moon passes in front of the sun.

When will Artemis II return to Earth?

Artemis II lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1, 2026. The crew is expected to splashdown off the coast of San Diego, California on Friday, April 10, around 8:07 p.m.

After splashing down, the team will be flown via helicopter to the USS John P. Murtha. They will then undergo post-flight medical evaluations in the ship's medical bay, before being flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.