Surfboard-stealing otter not taking the "bait" as wildlife officials try to catch her

Catching a sea otter that's been pilfering surfboards in Santa Cruz is turning out to be a tricky balancing act for wildlife experts who have been given the slip by the animal so far.

Otter 841, her official name, has made international headlines after she was caught on camera bullying surfers off their boards and then happily cruising or gnawing on them.

And she's doing it all while easily slipping the clutches of wildlife officials who have deemed her a threat to public safety and are in a multi-day mission in hopes of capturing her.

Santa Cruz photographer Mark Woodward, who goes by the handle @NativeSantaCruz on Twitter, shared videos of 841 wrestling a board away from a surfer at Cowell Beach last month.

Woodward has also been documenting the efforts of U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials to capture 841, using what appears to be a "bait" surfboard as well as monitoring equipment on the shore.

According to a tweet from Woodward on Wednesday, the bait board was one 841 had already damaged and was donated by the surfer.

Wildlife officials were monitoring the otter ever since she was spotted commandeering multiple surfers' boards in the area. The animal appears to have no fear of humans and even damages some boards with her teeth and jaws that are strong enough to break through clams.

With all the media attention, Otter 841 has become a social media darling, prompting folks across the internet to post memes, jokes, and calls of encouragement for the animal to remain free and elude the authorities.

"One of them needs to go undercover as a surfer to get that otter. Maybe Keanu Reeves can reprise his role from Point Break and catch it," wrote one Twitter user.

"It was too obvious that guy was a cop," replied another user, referring to the apparent bait board and the efforts by wildlife officials to trick 841 into being captured.

Other people are speculating that the otters have teamed up with the orcas to take back the ocean from humans, after multiple reports of killer whales attacking boats in the Atlantic spurred similar jokes and funny conspiracy theories across social media.

Despite the jokes, if wildlife officials don't wrangle her quickly, this could all end badly for 841.

If the otter bites a human, wildlife officials will euthanize it. And with California sea otters nearly hunted to extinction in the 1800s, losing one now would be a blow to the species' recovery.

There are only about 3,000 left in the wild in California, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium, and they are considered endangered.

If wildlife experts finally capture her, 841 will be brought to the Monterey Bay Aquarium before being transferred to a permanent home in captivity, where she will live out her days.

In the meantime, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking surfers and swimmers to avoid the otter in the water for their safety and hers.