Super Mario World opens at Universal Studios Japan

Power up!

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is now open, bringing to life a themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters, and adventures where guests play inside their favorite Nintendo games.

Super Mario fans jumped in Mario’s iconic pose and cheered "WE ARE MARIO!" while confetti burst into the sky! The occasion kicked off the park's year-long 20th-anniversary celebration.

Guests then made their way through the warp pipe entrance and into the new immersive land. The moment guests were transported from the warp pipe into Peach’s Castle, they were captivated and expressed their excitement by posing like Mario and taking photos.

The multi-level area features Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as Nintendo-themed restaurants, shops, and other experiences.

Throughout Super Nintendo World, guests can also collect virtual coins.

The theme park explained that "guests can purchase a Power-Up Band in the land and sync it to their smartphones to keep track of their score and compete with other park guests. At Key Challenge attractions around the land, guests can collect keys, gather character stamps and more using their entire bodies in dynamic activities."

In 2021, it was announced that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. The latest report projects that the new park will open in 2025.

