Super Bowl 2023: What are the grocery store hours?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you forget an item for your Super Bowl party? If so, here's a list of grocery stores that are open.
While most stores appear to be operating on normal a schedule this game day, hours can change, so check with your local grocery store just in case.
Publix
Most locations will close at either 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday.
Winn-Dixie
Most store locations will close at either 10 or 11 p.m.
Walmart
Most Walmart stores in Central Florida will close at 11 p.m.
Aldi
Most locations appear to close at 8 p.m.
Sam's Club
Stores are expected to close at 6 p.m.
Costco
Stores will remain open until 6 p.m.
Bj Wholesale
Most locations are expected close at 8 p.m.