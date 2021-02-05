Super Bowl 2021: Le Le, the Memphis Zoo’s panda, picks Chiefs to win for 2nd year in a row

The Memphis Zoo’s resident panda Le Le has made his prediction for the winner of the 2021 Super Bowl.

Footage taken by the zoo shows Le Le "forecasting" the Kansas City Chiefs as the victorious team.

It’s the second year Le Le has chosen the Chiefs, according to the zoo.

While Le Le has spoken, accurately picking the game’s victor may require more than influence from an adorable panda.

Patrick Mahomes returns with an explosive Kansas City offense while Tom Brady meets them with Tampa Bay’s resourceful attack, including one of the best linebacker corps.

Tampa’s sack master Shaq Barrett, run stuffer Lavonte David and all-around standout Devin White are all capable of at least giving Chiefs pro Travis Kelce, the league’s best tight end, some trouble.

Among all the talent that’s scheduled for one of the most unique Super Bowls in history, the match is being played on the Buccaneers’ home field, a first in this 55th edition of the game.

The stadium won’t be filled to anything near capacity, but familiar surroundings certainly can’t hurt.

There are a lot of factors at play, but the Chiefs may be bolstered by Le Le’s apparent confidence in them.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

