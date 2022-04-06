SunRail train crashes into truck in Seminole County, officials say

A SunRail train has reportedly crashed with a truck on Wednesday morning.

Seminole County Fire Rescue says this happened at S. Country Club Rd. and W. Lake Mary Blvd.

SunRail tweeted that the "Train P313 SB is delayed 30 mins due to police assistance near the tracks. P306 NB is canceled between Lake Mary & DeBary."

In a follow-up tweet, SunRail said: "Trains P313 SB & P308 NB are delayed 22 mins due to police assistance near the tracks. P306 NB is canceled between Lake Mary & DeBary. Trains are on the move."

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the crash.

