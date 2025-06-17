SunRail to provide service for FIFA Club World Cup opening matches in Orlando

The Brief Orlando has been selected as one of the host cities for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches. To help provide a hassle-free transportation option, SunRail has announced it will operate during regular service hours. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, June 17, in Orlando.



With Orlando being selected as one of the host cities for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches, SunRail has announced it will operate during regular service hours to provide a hassle-free transportation option for fans attending the events.

‘Hassle-free transportation’

What we know:

Two of the Orlando matches will take place at Inter&Co Stadium, which is located at 655 W. Church St., Orlando.

The stadium is within walking distance of the SunRail Church Street Station (1.1 miles or seven minutes), which can be found at 99 W. South St., Orlando.

The other four games are taking place at Camping World Stadium, which is located at 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando. From the Church Street Station, there is a shuttle service that operates to and from the stadium during events. The shuttle service begins at noon and ends one hour after the event concludes. The shuttle pick-up and drop-off location is on Nashville Avenue and West Church Street.

What you can do:

Those who are interested in riding the SunRail can click here for train schedules, fares and station information to plan the trip.

What matches are taking place in Orlando?

Local perspective:

There are a total of six World Cup matches taking place in Orlando.

Here's a breakdown of the matches:

Inter&Co Stadium:

June 17: Ulsan HD FC vs. Mamelodi Sundowns FC, 6 p.m.

June 20: SL Benfica vs. Auckland City FC, Noon

Camping World Stadium:

June 24: Los Angeles FC vs. CR Flamengo, 9 p.m.

June 26: Manchester City vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

June 30: Round of 16 Matchup (1G vs 2H), 9 p.m.

July 4: Quarterfinal Matchup (W53 vs W54), 3 p.m.

What is the FIFA World Cup?

Dig deeper:

The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual competition that pits the best club teams from around the globe against each other.

The current format involves 32 teams, including continental champions and high-ranking clubs from each confederation. These teams are drawn into groups, then compete in a knockout stage to determine the champion.

The tournament features a substantial prize pool, with the winning team potentially earning $125 million.

