Camping World Stadium renovation to add new facade, expanded seating and fan amenities

The Brief Camping World Stadium is getting a major renovation, including a new digital exterior facade and expanded seating. The project adds premium amenities, a new north end zone tower and capacity for more than 65,000 fans. Officials expect the stadium to be ready for Jacksonville Jaguars games in August 2027.



Camping World Stadium in Orlando is undergoing a major renovation that will include a redesigned exterior, expanded seating and new fan amenities as officials prepare to host larger events, including Jacksonville Jaguars games in 2027.

Architecture firm DLR Group recently unveiled new renderings of the project, which includes a new facade required by updated hurricane building codes.

What they're saying:

Orlando Chief Venues Officer Allen Johnson said the exterior will also serve as a large digital display.

"One of the things I tell people, as more people see the outside of the stadium than the inside. So why not make it special on the outside as the inside?" Johnson said.

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Johnson said the new facade will function "almost like a video board," allowing organizers to display images and event-related content for concerts and festivals outside the stadium.

The approximately 650,000-square-foot renovation will increase seating capacity to more than 65,000 and add a new north end zone tower that encloses the seating bowl. The tower will connect suite and terrace levels while adding escalators, premium seating and a north end zone club.

"We have a north tower now, so we're going to have a third deck on the north tower. And then we have added a stage pocket, which allows us to push the stage back further for our concerts and increase our capacity for that," Johnson said.

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In a statement, DLR Group said the upgrades are designed to enhance the fan experience while extending the stadium's lifespan and making it more competitive for national and international events.

Johnson said the project also includes improved entrances, gates and vertical transportation to move fans more efficiently throughout the venue.

"Everything we're doing is geared toward creating a better fan experience and vertical transportation... better gates, better entrances, allowing us all to provide a safe and secure environment for our guests," he said.

What's next:

Officials expect part of the renovation to be completed by May 2027, with the stadium ready to host the Jaguars beginning in August 2027.