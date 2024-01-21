Expand / Collapse search

Subway sidekicks: Footlong pretzels, sweet treats added to menu

By FOX TV Digital Team
Subway Sidekicks are seen in a Subway Restaurant on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Subway)

Subway is launching a new line of footlong snacks that includes churros, cookies and soft pretzels.

The Sidekicks menu rolls out nationwide Jan. 22, according to the sandwich chain.

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America, said in a news release. "2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

Here’s a look at the new Sidekicks menu:

Subway sandwich shop sign above store entry showing company logo. (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Cinnabon Footlong Churro for $2: served warm and topped with Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar.
  • Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel for $3: reimagines Auntie Anne's classic, served with a side of Subway Honey Mustard.
  • The Footlong Cookie for $5: back nationwide after appearing at popups for National Cookie Day.

Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.