Study: Baby Yoda has more social media interaction than 2020 Democratic candidates

If 'Baby Yoda' was a Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, he might have been a frontrunner.

A new study from Newswhip provided to Axios states that the star of Disney+'s Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" gets nearly twice as many average social media interactions on news stories related to the character than any Democratic candidate in the 2020 race.

According to Axios, Baby Yoda's popularity online could worry former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick -- late entrants who are banking on voters to embrace new faces in the 2020 race.

"In terms of raw interactions since Nov. 12, Baby Yoda's 2.28 million trail only the Democratic race's group of frontrunners — Joe Biden (8 million), Bernie Sanders (2.9 million) and Elizabeth Warren (2.53 million)," Axios reported.

According to Axios, because the findings only take into consideration interactions with news stories, Baby Yoda's reach probably goes a lot further considering there are countless memes, GIFs and other content related to the adorable juggernaut character.

