Structure fire prompts heavy response in Osceola County

Officials in Osceola County responded to a heavy building fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

Crews initially responded to the building fire on Michigan Avenue around 3:20 p.m. according to officials.

Upon arrival, officials moved into a defensive operation due to the size and intensity of the fire.

Officials said the fire caused part of the warehouse's roof to collapse during the call.

No injuries were reported in the fire.