Strong system could bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, damaging winds to north Central Florida

A strong system that pounded the Deep South on Sunday could bring severe weather to the northern parts of Central Florida.

According to FOX News, the strong storms swept through Mississippi and Louisana on Easter Sunday, causing devastating damage to hundreds of homes and buildings and even killing at least 17 people.

Now, the storms are said to be shifting across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing a potential for severe weather to Georgia, North Carolina, and parts of Florida.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that it appears that this system of storms should stall to the north, leaving much of Florida in the clear. However, severe weather is possible all the way down to the northern parts of Central Florida, putting Alachua County at risk.

Giannas says that the system of storms will hang out over north Florida through the late hours of Monday and into Tuesday morning. Alachua County could see stronger thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and damaging wind gusts.

As Tuesday continues, moisture will increases, especially as winds from the south have already started to move in. Winds are breezy and will reach up to 30 miles per hour by Monday afternoon. This will boost humidity up.

Temperatures will go down by Wednesday, with highs in the 70s expected.

