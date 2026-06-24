Strong storms track across Orange, Osceola, Brevard counties; Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

The Brief A wave of strong to severe thunderstorms is pushing across East Central Florida, triggering warnings across Orange, Osceola, and Brevard counties. The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Kissimmee, Cocoa, and Rockledge as cells move south-southeast toward northern Melbourne. Forecasters warn residents to prepare for localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds through the mid-afternoon.



Information in this story has moved over to the live blog: Severe storms spread across East Central Florida

Severe weather statements were issued by the National Weather Service for areas in Orange, Osceola and Brevard Counties.

The National Weather Service reported a few strong to severe storms moving across East Central Florida, especially impacting coastal towns in Brevard County.

The greatest risk for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What are the main weather threats to the area?

The National Weather Service reported several main threats, including:

Scattered damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour

Hail up to one inch in diameter

Frequent to excessive lighting

Heavy rainfall – about one to three inches

A brief tornado can't be ruled out.

6/24| We are monitoring a few strong to severe storms across east central Florida, especially the severe storm in Brevard county with the storm propagating south-southeastwards towards Rockledge and the northern Melbourne area. pic.twitter.com/oe66cP753U — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 24, 2026

Brevard County

A special weather statement was issued for Titusville, Port Saint John and Sharpes until 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Merritt Island, Rockledge and Cocoa until 2:45 p.m.

Additional storms are prompting another warning for Viera, Suntree and Pineda, the NWS said at 2:43 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Titusville FL, Port Saint John FL and Sharpes FL until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/O7vaLAUEbk — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 24, 2026

Osceola County

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kissimmee, Campbell and Intercession City until 2:30 p.m., and Saint Cloud, Lake Mary Jane and Lake Hart until 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kissimmee FL, Campbell FL and Intercession City FL until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/FLRwJJJ8nm — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 24, 2026

Orange County

A special weather statement was issued for Oakland, Windermere and Gotha until 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Around 2:36 p.m., 50 to 60 miles per hour winds were at close range to the Orlando terminal radar near Narcoossee Road.

For more information, visit the blog Severe storms spread across East Central Florida for live updates.