Strong storms possible followed by another big cold front

After yet another chilly start to the day, Wednesday afternoon is looking downright delightful here in Central Florida.

Expect highs to move into the 70s in all locations under a canopy of mixed skies. You can't go wrong heading into the outdoors. Our outdoor comfort scale settles at a beautiful level by the afternoon hours so be sure to take advantage of that.

Tonight, expect some scattered clouds and lows falling to chilly levels but not as cold as it's been.

Warmer air will move into the area Thursday and Friday with both days featuring mid-70s for the p.m. hours.

Another cold front will advance into the Florida Peninsula late week and depending on the amount of energy present, stronger storms will be possible Friday afternoon through the evening. Central Florida is highlighted with a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms south of Orlando during this time. The risk area could get bumped even farther south…something the FOX 35 STORM TEAM is watching closely.

Main threats will be confined to a damaging wind gust threat and perhaps some hail and heavy downpours. Looking ahead at our future, yet another strong front approaches the area by next Tuesday.

This system looks rather energetic and could enhance strong thunderstorm potential for the area during that time. This could be one heck of a chill behind this cold front with very low temps spreading into the eastern sections of the U.S. – including Florida!

