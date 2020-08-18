Strong storms cause flooding, significant damage in DeLand

Severe weather in Volusia County, including a Tornado Warning, brought heavy rain and wind to the DeLand area, causing significant flooding and damage.

Video from the City of DeLand's Twitter account showed flooding on New York Avenue at Florida Avenue.

There were also reports of downed trees and powerlines.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also tweeted storm damage on Pine Street and the surrounding area in DeLand.

FOX 35 Viewer Brandi Gross gave us permission to use her video.

The video shows deteriorating conditions as the storm causes the sky to get darker and the thunder and rain to kick in.

FOX 35 Viewer Carmel Bardin sent us this photo of a tree that fell down on her car in a parking lot on Stone Street in DeLand.

She said no one was inside the car when the tree fell.

Photo courtesy: Carmel Bardin

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office and DeLand Police Department tweeted that they are working together to reunite families that may have been separated during the storm or can't find one another amid the extensive damage.

The City of DeLand posted on Facebook that the damage seems to be contained to a northern section of DeLand, north of Plymouth Avenue both east and west of North Woodland Avenue.

Officials say, so far, there are no reports of any injuries.

First responders ask people to avoid the area to allow crews to respond to homes.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for the latest.

