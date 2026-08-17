String of hit-and-run crashes target cars parked in driveways of a Palm Bay neighborhood: 'Insanely crazy'

The Brief A string of hit-and-runs damaged multiple cars parked in people’s driveways over the weekend. Palm Bay police are investigating the case as a stolen car, turned hit-and-runs in a neighborhood. Victims are demanding accountability and have been left dealing with thousands of dollars in damages.



A stolen car turned hit-and-run investigation is underway in Palm Bay after a chaotic weekend crash left multiple parked vehicles heavily damaged on a quiet residential street—and the driver remains on the run.

Unlike typical traffic collisions, the impacted vehicles were parked safely in their owners' driveways when the crash happened.

What happened?

The backstory:

Over the weekend, a vehicle crashed into parked cars sitting outside residential homes in their driveways. The impact of the collision was powerful enough to shove a parked black car across an entire driveway into a front yard, leaving noticeable tire tracks and dirt behind.

At another residence on the street, a car was slammed into with such force it was pushed directly into the house, causing structural damage to the garage door and destroying the vehicle inside.

Police investigation

Palm Bay Police Department officers are actively investigating the incident in relation to two connected cases. According to police, the suspected vehicle involved in the collisions was reported stolen from a nearby residence. The hit-and-run collisions are being processed under a separate case.

Officers have canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses and security camera footage, and crime scene investigators collected DNA swabs from inside the recovered stolen vehicle. Police note that while reckless driving and DUI are potential factors, the driver's exact condition and identity remain uncertain because the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Victims speak

What they're saying:

Neighborhood residents who woke up to thousands of dollars in property damage are frustrated over the driver's lack of accountability.

"It's all a mystery," said victim Patrick Boursiquot. Pointing to the shifted vehicle and tire tracks in his yard, he added, "For this type of damage, this person had to be driving insanely crazy... The car was shifted all the way over here, all the way right there."

Boursiquot noted that impaired driving remains a constant concern in the area, stating there are "a lot of drunk drivers in Brevard County, especially on the weekends."

For mother Cassidy Ciano, the crash destroyed her primary mode of transportation and damaged her home.

"Now I’m left to pay the consequences for someone else’s actions," Ciano said. "The part that upsets me the most is—things happen, but you didn’t have the respect to come knock on my door to let me know something happened."

With structural damage to her garage and a totaled car, Ciano emphasized that the driver needs to face serious consequences. "They definitely should be charged, because this isn’t something I can put a band-aid on."

Both victims say they’re struggling to make headway with insurance since the car was reported stolen.

How to help

What you can do:

Despite several homes having security setups on Consumer Street Southeast, victims say they have not yet found clear video footage capturing the exact moment of impact or any footage of who was driving.

Neighbors are asking anyone living in the vicinity to review their home security and doorbell cameras for any unusual vehicle activity from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

If you have any information, video footage, or details regarding the stolen vehicle or the hit-and-run driver, contact the Palm Bay Police Department directly. To remain anonymous, call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).