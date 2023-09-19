Stranger broke into house, sexually battered homeowner who was sleeping: Police

Police in Gainesville, Florida are searching for a stranger who broke into a person’s house early Tuesday morning while they were sleeping, and sexually battered them, according to investigators.

Police officers responded to the area of 400 SW 10th Street just after 3 a.m. regarding a call about a sexual battery. Investigators said the unknown suspect unlawfully entered the victim's home and then entered the victim's room where the victim was sleeping. The victim was awakened by a noise shortly before being sexually battered. The suspect fled, and the victim called for help.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, with light blonde/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, shorts, and some type of covering over his face.

Any member of the community with any additional information is asked to please contact Detective Katie Boyett at 352-393-7672.