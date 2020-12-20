Storms to roll through Central Florida ahead of back-to-back cold fronts

Sunday in Central Florida is starting on a dry note, but some showers will push through the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will prevail ahead of the showers and possibly some lightning strikes.

"Light rain will be pushing into East Central Florida this afternoon but by the time the sun sets, and 6, 7, 8 o' clock rolls around, those widespread showers, and even potentially a few thunderstorms will be impacting our region," says FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "That trend will continue through the 2, 3 o' clock hours on Monday morning."

The interior will feel the mid-70s with some of our coast continues even warmer. This is all ahead of our next cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula early Monday morning.

Advertisement

The front makes its final push in the early morning hours on Monday and will be cleared out of the region by 6 a.m. Winds will also be the big story late tonight and Monday. Wind gusts will reach 15 to 25 mph across the area.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

As soon as this cold front clears out of Central Florida, there will be sunny skies and dry temperatures through Wednesday.

We are tracking another cold front that will push into our region on Christmas Eve.

This storm will be strong bringing heavy rain and the chance for storms. The latest forecast model run has the storm clearing by Friday mid-morning.

Temperatures will be near 80-degrees on Christmas Eve and will be dipping into the 60s on Christmas, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Watch FOX 35 News for Central Florida weather updates.