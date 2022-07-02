Storm-filled weekend to dampen 4th of July in Central Florida

If you've got outdoor plans for the 4th of July holiday weekend, keep an eye on the skies.

Central Florida will be dodging storms over the next few days, which could put a hold on any outdoor BBQ's or beach time you were looking forward to.

Saturday morning starts off dry, but storms will likely kick up in the late afternoon or early evening. Around noon, the rain will be around Dixie County and Alachua County. Those showers will start to move east and eventually becoming more widespread. Orange and Seminole counties should get some rain around 6 p.m. before it clears out.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Colin forms off the coast of South Carolina

Sunday will bring more rain with a 60% chance for storms. On Monday, which is July 4, it will be hot and humid and rain chances stick around at about 50%.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brittany Lockley has your full holiday weekend forecast in the video above!