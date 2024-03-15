Pine Hills Community Council working to remove illegal signs throughout community

One group is on a mission to make Pine Hills cleaner and safer - one sign at a time.

"We pulled up to 100 signs in a day," said Dr. Latanya Nichols, President of the Pine Hills Community Council, "That same evening those snipe signs are placed back."

An ad for tax services. Ironically, an ad for yard signs - plucked off the side of places like Hiawassee Road.

One member removed enough signs in the area to fill the trunk of her Subaru - with signs spilling into her back seat.

"2 hours to get hundreds of signs," said Vicki Vargo.

Members of the Pine Hills Community Council are working to take back the neighborhood and re-brand.

Nichols is the president of the organization.

She says many only associate the area with crime and blight. But, she says that's not the case, and they're working to change that one removed sign at a time.

"We know once people think that there's no care - crime might increase. All of that research goes together," said Dr. Nichols, "But we know in our community we've been working to clean up and revitalize."

The signs are not just unsightly, they're illegal. It's listed under prohibited signage in the Orange County Code of Ordinances. (§ 31.5-14. Prohibited signs., Article I. IN GENERAL, Chapter 31.5. SIGNS, Code of Ordinances, Orange County (elaws.us)

Nichols says what's even more frustrating is that she's made calls to these companies, and they're not even from the Pine Hills area.

"These business are East Colonial Drive, Orange Avenue, Orange Blossom Trail, but they come in our community and put these signs up and we want it to stop," said Dr. Nichols.

In looking through the Code of Ordinances, it appears a business owner could be fined for putting this type of sign up. (§ 31.5-14. Prohibited signs., Article I. IN GENERAL, Chapter 31.5. SIGNS, Code of Ordinances, Orange County (elaws.us)

Fox 35 reached out to the county for more information about the issue and are waiting to hear back.

Pine Hills Community Council is also hosting a community clean-up on Saturday in partnership with the Experience Christian Center at 8:30 AM.