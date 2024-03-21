Beachgoers worried as Brevard County, Cocoa Beach pull lifeguards over funding feud: 'Stop playing games'

Lifeguards are being pulled in Cocoa Beach when beaches are packed with people for spring break on the Space Coast.

Unless the City of Cocoa Beach writes an $89,000 check to Brevard County by the weekend, seasonal lifeguards will not report to duty starting on Saturday at three spots in Cocoa Beach: Cocoa Beach Pier, Shephard Park, and Tulip Avenue.

FOX 35 News has reported on the funding fight for months between beach cities and county officials, but now, the battle is affecting beachgoers.

"To not have lifeguard coverage, that’s dangerous," said Derek Roberts, visiting Cocoa Beach on Thursday with his friends.

Roberts is worried as a former lifeguard because beaches are booming with spring breakers.

"They might have a few drinks, and they might have a problem," said Pete Isaacson, who was also visiting the beach.

The big problem for officials is determining who should pick up the tab to fund lifeguards.

"Public safety is our number one concern," said Cocoa Beach mayor Keith Capizzi.

"Our goal is to expand public safety," echoed Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia.

Both city and county leaders say they want lifeguards but not the price tag. FOX 35 asked beachgoers who they thought should foot the bill: the city or the county.

"Why can’t the county and the city just get along?" answered Kevin Higgins.

They used to, but that changed when Tobia asked beach cities to share some of the cost. For years, the county paid nearly 100% of fees for lifeguards at city and county beaches.

"As cities have started to charge for parking, we thought part of that responsibility should be on the cities," added Tobia.

Cocoa Beach used to pay around $80,000, or 6%, for seasonal lifeguards, but the county now wants a 50/50 split, which would cost Cocoa Beach around $700,000 a year. Mayor Capizzi says the city doesn’t have those funds, and if he knew where to find them, "I would probably see what we could do to try to help with that."

Capizzi says parking fees won't come close to covering the county's request, while the commission argues Cocoa Beach brings in upwards of $3 million in parking revenue.

"Parking does help offset those costs, but it by no means pays for the cost of all the tourists," added the mayor.

Beachgoers are just asking for a fix before someone gets hurt.

"Stop playing games. Just find a solution," concluded Roberts.

The mayor says his firefighters have lifeguard training. Once seasonal guards are pulled, they’ll look out for rip currents and try to patrol the area as much as possible. The city also purchased signs letting people know when they enter unguarded areas.

Come October, when a new budget season starts, more lifeguards could be cut if beach cities and the county cannot compromise on funding.