Stolen dog reunited with Florida family after 2 year search: 'A miracle'

A pup was reunited with his family after its owners say it was stolen on the Space Coast and found safe in Georgia almost two years later.

Christine Jankowski never lost hope she’d see her baby Dale again. She says he was missing for "535 days and 11 hours" in total.

He was saved from a shelter in Georgia earlier this month after a terrifying ordeal. Christine says he was stolen by a home health aide on the Space Coast almost 24 months ago.

"She refused to give him back," said Christine. "That’s where my nightmare began."

Christine filed a police report, and random strangers started posting flyers all over Brevard County, but more than a year later, he turned up nine hours away.

"I just see it also as a miracle," said Mary who was a perfect stranger to Christine but saw her pleas for help. Mary was one of the people who made and posted flyers regularly.

Mary saw Dale’s story on Facebook and did whatever she could to keep his picture out there.

Immediately, when Dake was found safe, Christine called Mary, who said she couldn’t stop screaming and was "very happy and relieved that he was found and safe."

He’s safe today because he was microchipped, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office had Dale registered as stolen in their system.

"I kept them updated saying he’s still missing," said the owner.

Christine says the alleged thief still tried to claim Dale after the dog was found, but Christine had all his vet records and documentation, so the shelter knew who the real owner was and gave him back to her.

"We couldn’t be happier," she said.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower couldn’t meet Dale face to face because he had to be in quarantine from a shelter virus. He also had soars, a severe flea infestation and badly needed a haircut after his time away from home, but at least he's safe because his family never gave up looking for him.

"Post all the time on Facebook. If you have a lost and found group, make sure it’s out there," concluded Christine.

