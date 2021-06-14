Still no sign of missing Apollo Beach swimmer who tried to save father, son from strong currents

It’s been more than 72 hours, and the man who risked his life Friday in an attempt to save two others has still yet to be found. However, that hasn’t stopped Sheriff Chad Chronister and the community from labeling Kristoff Murray a hero for his actions.

Rescue crews have searched tirelessly over the past few days looking for the 27-year-old with no luck, but his family is still hoping for a miracle.

"I hope he's somewhere out there. He's a pretty good swimmer," Murray's wife, Tjonique Gray, said. "We're pretty hopeful. His mom is pretty hopeful. We're just hoping for the best."

It all happened Friday at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve when Murray jumped into the water in an attempt to save a father and a young child as they were swept away in a strong current after wading out in the water.

Several calls came in from witnesses who saw it all happen around 7 p.m. Since then, local agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard, Tampa police, and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue have searched from the air and water for Murray.

As of Monday morning, that search continues, and his family is hanging on to hope. However, since it has been three days, search teams are beginning to scale their efforts back.

The father and son that Murray was attempting to save were found a few hours after the accident; neither survived. They were later identified as Janosh Purackal, 37, and Daniel Purackal, 3, of Gibsonton.

Advertisement

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, reminded the community that swimming at the preserve is prohibited, as these currents can be extremely dangerous.