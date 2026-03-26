Julie Sulpizio: Competent to face charges in deadly ambush of Lake County deputies, records show

The Brief A Florida woman charged in the shooting death of a Lake County Master Deputy and the shootings of two other deputies has been found competent to proceed with her criminal case, records show. Julie Sulpizio is charged with first-degree murder in the August 2024 death of Master Deputy Bradley Link and the attempted murder of Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano. She has been found incompetent to stand trial twice previously.



Julie Ann Sulpizio, the Florida woman charged in the August 2024 shooting death of a Lake County Master Deputy and the shooting of two other deputies, has been found competent to continue her court cases, according to a court filing.

The March 24 court ruling stated that Sulpizio would need to be transferred back to the Lake County Sheriff's Office as she "is competent to proceed and no longer meets criteria for commitment to the Department."

According to online court records, Sulpizio has two competency review hearings scheduled for April 29 and May 29.

In June 2025, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and found to be unfit for trial, records show. This was the second time she had been found not competent to proceed.

The backstory:

In August 2024, Lake County deputies responded to a suspicious disturbance in a remote part of Lake County, where Sulpizio lived with her husband and two adult daughters.

Deputies went to Sulpizio's home and were "ambushed" and met with a "hail of gunfire."

Master Deputy Bradley Link was shot in the back multiple times, became trapped inside the home, and later died at the hospital. Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, who were also shot, survived.

Sulpizio's husband, Michael Sulpizio, and her two daughters, Savannah and Cheyenne, were found dead inside the home, officials said. All three had shot themselves.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty

Julie Sulpizio faces nine charges, including first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Deputy Link and two accounts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of Deputies Howell and Gargano.

She also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, and multiple counts of battery.

The State Attorney's announced in October 2024 that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Sulpizio, if convicted.

Inside the home: Stockpiles of guns, ammo, conspiracy theory propaganda

Inside the Sulpizio Family home was a "stockpile" of guns, ammunition, MRE survival foods, gas masks, anti-government propaganda, and conspiracy theory-aligned items, officials said in various court records.

According to investigators, Julie Sulpizio also went by the name "Helen," and believed that she spoke directly to God. She also believed that her husband was Saint Michael the Archangel and tasked with eliminating "sinners."

Remembering Bradley Link

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was remembered as a living angel, a loving husband, a "humble hero," a "dutiful" son, a brother, and a veteran at his funeral service on August 10, 2024.