Steve Buscemi punched in NYC: Photo shows alleged attacker, sources say

Police sources told FOX 5 NY they identified a person of interest in the attack on actor Steve Buscemi.

On Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of a man who they say punched a 66-year-old man in the face near 3rd Avenue and E 27th Street in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that this involved the attack on the "Boardwalk Empire" actor.

Sources say this man is the person of interest on the attack on actor Steve Buscemi

The attacker was described as a "male with [a] dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored baseball style cap, blue t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a book bag." So far, no arrests have been made.

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the attack on the actor Sunday, calling him "another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

Steve Buscemi of the television show 'Miracle Workers' poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

"He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY," publicist Alana Kass said in a statement to FOX 5 NY.

According to police, he suffered bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.