Stetson University student tests positive for coronavirus, school says

Stetson University announced that one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that they have been in contact with the student, who is off-campus, and her family.

The student reportedly had not been feeling well and limited her access and interactions with the campus since March 6. However, she did attend a baseball game on March 11 at Melching Field as a student employee. She worked in the press box but also ran promotions and interacted with the crowd. Then, on March 16, she attended a sorority meeting.

The university said that they have identified those who may have been in contact with the student. They have been asked to monitor their symptoms and report any to Stetson University's Health Service.

In addition, any member of the Stetson community who has been to campus in the last 14 days and feels like they may have made contact with the virus or is experiencing flu-like symptoms, is urged to contact Stetson immediately.

An online form can be completed to do so or during business hours, you can call Stetson Unversity's Health Service at 386-822-8150.

