‘Stay Safe’: Florida lifeguards get close-up view of lightning

Lifeguards in Panama City Beach, Florida, got a close-up view of a lightning strike on August 24, as Tropical Storm Marco moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

“Storms are no joke. Make sure to seek shelter and stay safe,” the lifeguard service wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the lightning strike on the shoreline.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, under whose direction the lifeguard service operates, said the strike was “a close call after clearing the beach.”

The National Weather Service for Tallahassee issued a flood warning for Panama City Beach, advising that people were not to walk or drive through floodwater.

