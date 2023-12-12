Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for Davenport boy

article

Law enforcement officers are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Davenport.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Mason Miller.

He is 5’5", weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 2100th block of Derwent Drive in Davenport, wearing a blue shirt, black basketball shorts, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or 911.