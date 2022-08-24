Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Florida Panhandle

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen near Panama City in the Florida Panhandle.

The Springfield Police Department says Myzziah Brown was last seen by her family two weeks ago on Aug. 10, in the 3800 block of Avon Road.

"The family and investigators initially believed Myzziah ran away; however, they have recently developed information Myzziah is in the Tallahassee, Florida area and is potentially in serious danger," police wrote.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue shorts and black Ugg brand slide sandals.

The teen may have her ears and right nostril pierced. She is Black with brown eyes and auburn hair, which may be straight and recently dyed a burgundy or red color, investigators said.

Myzziah is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Springfield police at 850-872-7545 or dial 911.