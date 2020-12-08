State senator proposed bill to expunge misdemeanor marijuana convictions for Floridians

article

State Senator Randolph Bracy, (D) Ocoee, is proposing a new bill that aims to put an end to criminal records for Floridians with misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

“I think this is a good start.”

The bill applies to those with convictions for marijuana possession and distribution involving 20 grams or less.

“I think it’s extremely important ,especially when you look at the people who have not been able to get a job, not been able to apply for school because of these minor convictions,” Sen. Bracy said.

Fourteen counties have already decriminalized marijuana charges to civil citations. Bracy hopes to build on that.

“We have not repaired people who, for decades, have been incarcerated for low-level marijuana crimes.”

Sen. Bracy says under the bill, these expungements would not be automatic. Those affected would have to initiate the expungement themselves. Court fees and costs would be waived.

Sen. Bracy hopes that focusing on misdemeanor marijuana convictions will make the bill more likely to pass and lead to something bigger.

“I think if we can pass it, then we have to build upon what we passed this year.”

Law enforcement reactions to the proposed bill are mixed.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told FOX 35, “If that’s the only charge on their records, it’s worth discussing.”

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is on board with the bill, saying his focus “is on violent crime and holding prolific offenders accountable.”

But, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey raised concerns, saying when the person committed the incident, it was a crime and they were convicted, which speaks to their character. He calls the bill “a perfect example of creating legislation when it’s not needed.”

The bill has not been filed yet. Sen. Bracy says it will be soon.