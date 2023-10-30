State Route 417 closed in Orange County due to law enforcement activity

Both lanes of SR-417 in Orange County are closed due to law enforcement activity, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO said the northbound and southbound lanes of SR-417 are closed at Moss Park Road, according to a tweet. People are asked to avoid the area, especially ahead of the evening rush hour.

The roadway has been shut down since 2 p.m. In a 5 p.m. update, OCSO said the roadway was still closed.

A spokesperson said the incident involved someone experiencing a mental crisis.

It's not known when the roadway would reopen.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, resources are available. Call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.